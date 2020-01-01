 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Queso Pero Pre-Roll - 1g

Queso Pero Pre-Roll - 1g

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Write a review
Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Queso Pero Pre-Roll - 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A true Portland native, this relaxing indica was bred in the (503) in 2015 by yours truly, the team at Cloud Cover Cannabis. Combining the Dirk Diggler Stardawg with a 90’s classic UK Cheese, this crowd favorite provides a soothing relaxation perfectly curated for the end-of-day wind-down.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cloud Cover Cannabis Logo