  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. UK Cheese
Hybrid

UK Cheese

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Flower UK Cheese

UK Cheese

UK Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

UK Cheese, also known as "Cognitiva," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain and phenotype of Skunk #1. This strain provides energetic, euphoric effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation. Medical marijuana patients choose UK Cheese to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia and inflammation. This strain features a flavor profile that is unique, with undertones of berry and spicy cheese. Growers say UK Cheese has dense nugs that are light green and coated in orange hairs. This strain was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese.

