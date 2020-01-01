About this product
Well known breeder Tierra Rojo crossed the popular Cinderella 99 with the relaxing cultivar The White, resulting in a sativa dominant hybrid potently testing in the 30%’s. With a cheesy, earth menthol profile, this unique strain will elevate your mood and give you a nice energy boost.
White 99
White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.