Wookie Girl 91 Flower

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

About this product

Another creation of Tierra Rojo, crossing the Wookie 91 (GSC x White 91) and Valley Girl resulted in a truly unique variety. With a floral and gassy undertone with a soothing hint of raspberry, this cultivar will leave you relaxed yet awake. Not to be mistaken with Bohdi’s Wookie.

1 customer review

About this brand

