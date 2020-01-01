About this product

Named after our best Bud, for your best Bud! CBD was such a huge help to our Cane Corso Mastiff, Cannon, at the end of his life, that we created this oil in his honor. Natural Bacon Flavor because that was his favorite, of course! 250 MG’S CBD – grown and processed in Vermont! Organic Coconut MCT oil Natural Bacon Flavor 30 ML Bottle/ 8.3 MG/ ML Graduated Dropper for easy dosing. Also available for Wholesale, please contact us for more info.