Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$63.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Smoking is meant to be a social experience. With our 4 pack rosin infused pre-rolls, you can take your experience on-the-go wherever and whenever you choose. Share if you dare.
Be the first to review this product.