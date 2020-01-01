 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kush Hemp CBD Whole Flower

by Club Twenty After

$30.00MSRP

KUSH CBD HEMP Effects: Relax & Release Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Diesel CBD Level: 12.73% Amount: 3.5gram packets Size: Popcorn/Smalls Delta 9 THC: <0.3% COA: www.clubtwentyafter.com/kush-hemp-coa Kush is a highly sought-after and most popular CBD flower due to its close resemblance of cannabis. This Indica CBD dominant strain has dense, well-trimmed buds full of aroma stinking like OG Bubba Kush with a slight undertone of citrus fruity flavors. Kush provides relaxation with heaviness-like euphoria crushing stress while bringing happy moods.

Kush Hemp

Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp is a CBD-dominant strain that crosses a Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with a light green hue. The strain holds onto the tasty terpene profile of OG Kush and adds wood, citrus, and gas smells. If you love OG genetics, this is your opportunity to try out a CBD cultivar.

We have a simple philosophy.... Love your culture, embrace diversity, and enjoy life. ​​The Club Twenty After brand evolved out of pure zest to create unique premium products designed to give you top-shelf smoking accessories and essentials that focus on environmental, organic and all-natural conscious values. HELPING VETERANS As a Veteran Owned Business, Club Twenty After proudly honors and supports our Military Veteran friends. We provide generous discounts for all honorably discharged US Military Veterans, opportunities to sell product while earning a commission, and exclusive wholesale opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses in the medicinal and recreational retail markets.