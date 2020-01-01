Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
KUSH CBD HEMP Effects: Relax & Release Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Diesel CBD Level: 12.73% Amount: 3.5gram packets Size: Popcorn/Smalls Delta 9 THC: <0.3% COA: www.clubtwentyafter.com/kush-hemp-coa Kush is a highly sought-after and most popular CBD flower due to its close resemblance of cannabis. This Indica CBD dominant strain has dense, well-trimmed buds full of aroma stinking like OG Bubba Kush with a slight undertone of citrus fruity flavors. Kush provides relaxation with heaviness-like euphoria crushing stress while bringing happy moods.
Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp is a CBD-dominant strain that crosses a Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with a light green hue. The strain holds onto the tasty terpene profile of OG Kush and adds wood, citrus, and gas smells. If you love OG genetics, this is your opportunity to try out a CBD cultivar.