Lifter Hemp CBD Whole Flower

by Club Twenty After

About this product

Club Twenty After CBD Hempaks are prepackaged with premium quality, high CBD content hemp flower organically grown in the US. Each strain is sourced from exotic genetics and grown for their superb characteristics and premium qualities that answer the demand for CBD whole flower. Our signature strains are lab tested and certified by third party testing and are available upon request. LIFTER CBD HEMP Effects: Elevate & Motivate Profile: Herbal, Minty, Pungent CBD Level: 19.47% Amount: 3.5gram packets Size: Popcorn/Smalls Delta 9 THC: <0.3% COA: www.clubtwentyafter.com/lifter-coa Lifter is a cross between Suver Haze and Early Resin Berry. This CBD dominant stain has a pungent smell with hints of minty flavors. Lifter is quickly becoming a favorite CBD strain for creating an elevated attitude and the energy needed to keep it going throughout the day.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Club Twenty After Logo
We have a simple philosophy.... Love your culture, embrace diversity, and enjoy life. ​​The Club Twenty After brand evolved out of pure zest to create unique premium products designed to give you top-shelf smoking accessories and essentials that focus on environmental, organic and all-natural conscious values. HELPING VETERANS As a Veteran Owned Business, Club Twenty After proudly honors and supports our Military Veteran friends. We provide generous discounts for all honorably discharged US Military Veterans, opportunities to sell product while earning a commission, and exclusive wholesale opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses in the medicinal and recreational retail markets.