About this product

Club Twenty After CBD Hempaks are prepackaged with premium quality, high CBD content hemp flower organically grown in the US. Each strain is sourced from exotic genetics and grown for their superb characteristics and premium qualities that answer the demand for CBD whole flower. Our signature strains are lab tested and certified by third party testing and are available upon request. LIFTER CBD HEMP Effects: Elevate & Motivate Profile: Herbal, Minty, Pungent CBD Level: 19.47% Amount: 3.5gram packets Size: Popcorn/Smalls Delta 9 THC: <0.3% COA: www.clubtwentyafter.com/lifter-coa Lifter is a cross between Suver Haze and Early Resin Berry. This CBD dominant stain has a pungent smell with hints of minty flavors. Lifter is quickly becoming a favorite CBD strain for creating an elevated attitude and the energy needed to keep it going throughout the day.