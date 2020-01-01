 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Space Candy Hemp CBD Whole Flower

by Club Twenty After

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Club Twenty After CBD Hempaks are prepackaged with premium quality, high CBD content hemp flower organically grown in the US. Each strain is sourced from exotic genetics and grown for their superb characteristics and premium qualities that answer the demand for CBD whole flower. Our signature strains are lab tested and certified by third party testing and are available upon request. SOUR SPACE CANDY CBD HEMP Effects: Focus & Energy Profile: Sour, Citrus, Peppery CBD Level: 18.45% Amount: 3.5gram packets Size: Popcorn/Smalls Delta 9 THC: <0.3% COA: www.clubtwentyafter.com/sour-space-candy-coa Sour Space Candy is a CBD dominant strain with dense buds full of deep color that offer fragrant herbal aromas with sour, yet peppery flavors. Sour Space Candy brings a balance of energy and focus that keeps the mind and body in synch.

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

We have a simple philosophy.... Love your culture, embrace diversity, and enjoy life. ​​The Club Twenty After brand evolved out of pure zest to create unique premium products designed to give you top-shelf smoking accessories and essentials that focus on environmental, organic and all-natural conscious values. HELPING VETERANS As a Veteran Owned Business, Club Twenty After proudly honors and supports our Military Veteran friends. We provide generous discounts for all honorably discharged US Military Veterans, opportunities to sell product while earning a commission, and exclusive wholesale opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses in the medicinal and recreational retail markets.