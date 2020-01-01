Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Club Twenty After CBD Hempaks are prepackaged with premium quality, high CBD content hemp flower organically grown in the US. Each strain is sourced from exotic genetics and grown for their superb characteristics and premium qualities that answer the demand for CBD whole flower. Our signature strains are lab tested and certified by third party testing and are available upon request. SOUR SPACE CANDY CBD HEMP Effects: Focus & Energy Profile: Sour, Citrus, Peppery CBD Level: 18.45% Amount: 3.5gram packets Size: Popcorn/Smalls Delta 9 THC: <0.3% COA: www.clubtwentyafter.com/sour-space-candy-coa Sour Space Candy is a CBD dominant strain with dense buds full of deep color that offer fragrant herbal aromas with sour, yet peppery flavors. Sour Space Candy brings a balance of energy and focus that keeps the mind and body in synch.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.