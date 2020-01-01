Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Club Twenty After CBD Hempaks are prepackaged with premium quality, high CBD content hemp flower organically grown in the US. Each strain is sourced from exotic genetics and grown for their superb characteristics and premium qualities that answer the demand for CBD whole flower. Our signature strains are lab tested and certified by third party testing and are available upon request. SUVER HAZE CBD HEMP Effects: Refresh & Unwind Profile: Floral, Citrus, Piney CBD Level: 16.82% Amount: 3.5gram packets Size: Popcorn/Smalls Delta 9 THC: <0.3% COA: www.clubtwentyafter.com/suver-haze-coa This CBD dominant strain boasts a wonderful floral accent joined with hints of citrus and pine. Suver Haze has a distinct terpene profile that can have mild euphoric lifting-like effects that give hours of rested relaxation and help you unwind from the stresses of everyday life.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.