  Suver Haze Hemp CBD Whole Flower

Suver Haze Hemp CBD Whole Flower

by Club Twenty After

Club Twenty After Cannabis Flower Suver Haze Hemp CBD Whole Flower

Club Twenty After CBD Hempaks are prepackaged with premium quality, high CBD content hemp flower organically grown in the US. Each strain is sourced from exotic genetics and grown for their superb characteristics and premium qualities that answer the demand for CBD whole flower. Our signature strains are lab tested and certified by third party testing and are available upon request. SUVER HAZE CBD HEMP Effects: Refresh & Unwind Profile: Floral, Citrus, Piney CBD Level: 16.82% Amount: 3.5gram packets Size: Popcorn/Smalls Delta 9 THC: <0.3% COA: www.clubtwentyafter.com/suver-haze-coa This CBD dominant strain boasts a wonderful floral accent joined with hints of citrus and pine. Suver Haze has a distinct terpene profile that can have mild euphoric lifting-like effects that give hours of rested relaxation and help you unwind from the stresses of everyday life.

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

We have a simple philosophy.... Love your culture, embrace diversity, and enjoy life. ​​The Club Twenty After brand evolved out of pure zest to create unique premium products designed to give you top-shelf smoking accessories and essentials that focus on environmental, organic and all-natural conscious values. HELPING VETERANS As a Veteran Owned Business, Club Twenty After proudly honors and supports our Military Veteran friends. We provide generous discounts for all honorably discharged US Military Veterans, opportunities to sell product while earning a commission, and exclusive wholesale opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses in the medicinal and recreational retail markets.