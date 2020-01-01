 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ZENBOX Personal Stash Box

by Club Twenty After

Club Twenty After Storage Flower Storage ZENBOX Personal Stash Box
$49.95MSRP

ZENBOX was our creative answer to organize the best, most useful smoking accessories mounted into a discreet box with an appearance blending nicely with any décor. As an all-inclusive storage and smoking accessories box, ZENBOX personal storage box is affordable, easy to use and perfect for storing your preferred top-shelf strains. Each ZENBOX storage box includes: ~ Rigid magnetic lid box (11" x 7 1/2" x 3 1/8") ~ Food Grade & Dishwasher Safe Melamine Rolling Tray ~ 3 Pharm Grade 2oz Jars ~ 1 Pharm Grade 1oz Jar ~ 1 Pharm Grade 5 ml Jar ~ 55mm Aluminum Grinder with satchel and kief tool (5 color choices) ~ 3" Custom Glass Piece ~ Powder Coated Stash Tin ~ Stainless Steal Dab Tool

We have a simple philosophy.... Love your culture, embrace diversity, and enjoy life. ​​The Club Twenty After brand evolved out of pure zest to create unique premium products designed to give you top-shelf smoking accessories and essentials that focus on environmental, organic and all-natural conscious values. HELPING VETERANS As a Veteran Owned Business, Club Twenty After proudly honors and supports our Military Veteran friends. We provide generous discounts for all honorably discharged US Military Veterans, opportunities to sell product while earning a commission, and exclusive wholesale opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses in the medicinal and recreational retail markets.