ZENBOX Stash Box just got even better! Now, you can get your ZENBOX with 3 organic CBD Hempaks included. You can fill each 2oz jar with 3.5 grams of premium quality organic cannabinoid rich CBD hemp. As an all-inclusive storage and smoking accessories box, ZENBOX personal stash box is affordable, easy to use and full of organic goodness. Delta 9 THC: <0.3% ZENBOX is a one of a kind smoking accessories storage box perfect for anyone who wants to keep it organized and store your favorite picks. Pharmaceutical grade airtight storage jars are perfect for storing flower, edibles, liquids, and concentrates. Our hand-picked selection of high quality smoking accessories are securely mounted in custom fitted die-cut EVA foam. We even made a custom cutout for your favorite personal lighter. ZENBOX can be customize with a choice of 5 grinder colors and 2 glass colors. Add a ZENPAK Essentials for $19.95. Geared up with a generous supply of organic hemp cones, organic hemp papers, all-natural hemp wraps, and an assortment of essential smoking accessories, you will always be ready to enjoy a clean smoking experience wherever you are. 3 PREPACKED ORGANIC CBD FLOWER HEMPAKS ~ Kush Hemp, Lifter, and Sour Space Candy ZENBOX STORAGE BOX ~ Rigid magnetic lid box (11" x 7 1/2" x 3 1/8") ~ Food Grade Melamine Tray ~ 3 Pharm Grade 2oz Jars ~ 1 Pharm Grade 1oz Jar ~ 1 Pharm Grade 5 ml Jar ~ 55mm Aluminum Grinder ~ Custom Glass Piece ~ Powder Coated Stash Tin ~ Stainless Steal Dab Tool