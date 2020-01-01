 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. ZENBOX Personal Stash Box and Organic CBD Hemp Flower

ZENBOX Personal Stash Box and Organic CBD Hemp Flower

by Club Twenty After

Write a review
Club Twenty After Storage Flower Storage ZENBOX Personal Stash Box and Organic CBD Hemp Flower
Club Twenty After Storage Flower Storage ZENBOX Personal Stash Box and Organic CBD Hemp Flower
Club Twenty After Storage Flower Storage ZENBOX Personal Stash Box and Organic CBD Hemp Flower
Club Twenty After Storage Flower Storage ZENBOX Personal Stash Box and Organic CBD Hemp Flower
Club Twenty After Storage Flower Storage ZENBOX Personal Stash Box and Organic CBD Hemp Flower

$99.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ZENBOX Stash Box just got even better! Now, you can get your ZENBOX with 3 organic CBD Hempaks included. You can fill each 2oz jar with 3.5 grams of premium quality organic cannabinoid rich CBD hemp. As an all-inclusive storage and smoking accessories box, ZENBOX personal stash box is affordable, easy to use and full of organic goodness. Delta 9 THC: <0.3%  ZENBOX is a one of a kind smoking accessories storage box perfect for anyone who wants to keep it organized and store your favorite picks. Pharmaceutical grade airtight storage jars are perfect for storing flower, edibles, liquids, and concentrates. Our hand-picked selection of high quality smoking accessories are securely mounted in custom fitted die-cut EVA foam. We even made a custom cutout for your favorite personal lighter. ZENBOX can be customize with a choice of 5 grinder colors and 2 glass colors. Add a ZENPAK Essentials for $19.95. Geared up with a generous supply of organic hemp cones, organic hemp papers, all-natural hemp wraps, and an assortment of essential smoking accessories, you will always be ready to enjoy a clean smoking experience wherever you are. 3 PREPACKED ORGANIC CBD FLOWER HEMPAKS ~ Kush Hemp, Lifter, and Sour Space Candy ZENBOX STORAGE BOX ~ Rigid magnetic lid box (11" x 7 1/2" x 3 1/8") ~ Food Grade Melamine Tray ~ 3 Pharm Grade 2oz Jars ~ 1 Pharm Grade 1oz Jar ~ 1 Pharm Grade 5 ml Jar ~ 55mm Aluminum Grinder ~ Custom Glass Piece ~ Powder Coated Stash Tin ~ Stainless Steal Dab Tool

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kush Hemp

Kush Hemp

Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp is a CBD-dominant strain that crosses a Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with a light green hue. The strain holds onto the tasty terpene profile of OG Kush and adds wood, citrus, and gas smells. If you love OG genetics, this is your opportunity to try out a CBD cultivar.

About this brand

Club Twenty After Logo
We have a simple philosophy.... Love your culture, embrace diversity, and enjoy life. ​​The Club Twenty After brand evolved out of pure zest to create unique premium products designed to give you top-shelf smoking accessories and essentials that focus on environmental, organic and all-natural conscious values. HELPING VETERANS As a Veteran Owned Business, Club Twenty After proudly honors and supports our Military Veteran friends. We provide generous discounts for all honorably discharged US Military Veterans, opportunities to sell product while earning a commission, and exclusive wholesale opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses in the medicinal and recreational retail markets.