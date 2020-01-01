 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ZENPAK Essentials Organic Smoking Accessories

by Club Twenty After

$22.95MSRP

About this product

ZENPAK Essentials Organic Smoking Accessories contain a generous supply of premium quality organic cones, organic hemp papers, organic hemp wraps, and the smoking essentials you need to enjoy a clean smoking experience whenever you're ready to light up. ZENPAKS can be delivered discreetly to your door. Each ZENPAK Essentials contains: 20 King Organic Cones 1 Booklet of 32 King Papers + Tips 1 Pack High Hemp® Organic + CBD Wraps 1 Lighter 109 mm J-tube Plastic Flexible Scooper 2 Cleaning Brushes 1/8 oz Mylar Storage Bag Club Sticker

About this brand

We have a simple philosophy.... Love your culture, embrace diversity, and enjoy life. ​​The Club Twenty After brand evolved out of pure zest to create unique premium products designed to give you top-shelf smoking accessories and essentials that focus on environmental, organic and all-natural conscious values. HELPING VETERANS As a Veteran Owned Business, Club Twenty After proudly honors and supports our Military Veteran friends. We provide generous discounts for all honorably discharged US Military Veterans, opportunities to sell product while earning a commission, and exclusive wholesale opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses in the medicinal and recreational retail markets.