Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
ZENPAK Essentials Organic Smoking Accessories contain a generous supply of premium quality organic cones, organic hemp papers, organic hemp wraps, and the smoking essentials you need to enjoy a clean smoking experience whenever you're ready to light up. ZENPAKS can be delivered discreetly to your door. Each ZENPAK Essentials contains: 20 King Organic Cones 1 Booklet of 32 King Papers + Tips 1 Pack High Hemp® Organic + CBD Wraps 1 Lighter 109 mm J-tube Plastic Flexible Scooper 2 Cleaning Brushes 1/8 oz Mylar Storage Bag Club Sticker
Be the first to review this product.