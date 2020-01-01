Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
$34.95MSRP
PREORDERS ONLY *Due to COVID-19, the production of this product has been delayed. Club Twenty After will be taking preorders from April 1st up to April 20th or until supplies last. All preorders will be shipped the first and second week of May. Thank you for your patience and continued support. ZENPAK Essentials contain a generous supply of organically grown smokable CBD hemp flower, premium quality organic cones, organic hemp papers, organic hemp wraps, and smoking essentials you need to enjoy a clean smoking experience whenever you're ready. Sturdy enough to use the inside for a rolling tray. ZENPAK Essentials can be delivered discreetly to your door. ~ 3.5 Gram Kush Hemp Organic Flower CBD Hempak ~ 1 Slider Box King Organic Hemp Cones (20) ~ 1 Booklet King Organic Hemp Papers + Tips (32) ~ 1 Pack Organic High Hemp Wraps ~ 1 109 mm J-Tube ~ 1 Lighter ~ 1 - 1/8 oz. Mylar Bag ~ 1 Plastic Flexible Scooping Card ~ 2 Cleaning Brush ~ 1 pk of 5 Screens ~ 1 Club Sticker
Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp is a CBD-dominant strain that crosses a Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with a light green hue. The strain holds onto the tasty terpene profile of OG Kush and adds wood, citrus, and gas smells. If you love OG genetics, this is your opportunity to try out a CBD cultivar.