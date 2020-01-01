 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Buddha Haze CO2 Cartridge 1g

by CO2 Select

Buddha Haze

Buddha Haze

Buddha Haze

Buddha Haze is an 85% sativa strain bred by Big Buddha Seeds. Parented by Amnesia Haze and Manga Rosa, Buddha Haze offers a complex aroma that blends together sweet mango and spice. Its upbeat, energetic buzz is perfect for those days that require unencumbered focus and attention. 

