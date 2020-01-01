 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberry Cough .5 G Vaporizer Cartridge

Strawberry Cough .5 G Vaporizer Cartridge

by Coast Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Coast Cannabis Co. Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Cough .5 G Vaporizer Cartridge

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strawberry Cough is a mystery as far as genetics are concerned, but one thing is for sure, that it is loved by many. The Strawberry Cough profile provides a sweet, aroma and hints of berry with an earthy backbone.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Coast Cannabis Co. Logo
COAST CANNABIS Co.™ provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!