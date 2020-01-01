 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Excite

by Coast Leaflettes

Coast Leaflettes Cannabis Pre-rolls Excite
$45.00MSRP

About this product

Coast created a new preroll called Leaflettes, using proprietary filters and precision-rolling technology for a consistent, smooth, and mindful cannabis experience. This pre-roll is made with 100% natural cannabis, no fillers or pesticides; blended to perfection by curating terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want. Each tins comes with 7 leaflettes (prerolls), totaling 4.5-5 grams of cannabis. ___________________________ Our Excite blend was developed with cannabinoids and terpenoids that lift your mood and energize your body. We combine Limonene and Pinene to increase your energy level, heighten your focus, and enhance sensory experiences. Supplemental compounds like Humelene provide pain relief and improve terpenoid absorption in your body, giving you that little boost you need to get moving. Excite & Delight Want a kick of good, positive energy with no amped up frenzy? Our Excite blend delivers just the right amount of fuel to get you going any way you want. ___________________________ Find your comfort zone Coast 100% cannabis Leaflettes deliver precision-rolled, smooth-draw goodness in curated blends that balance terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Everyone experiences Coast a little differently. You might want to try up to half at first, take a break, then see if you’ve reached your perfect place. Cheers!

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

We founded Coast with a simple, yet lofty goal— to create a radically smooth, reliably consistent cannabis experience that puts you in control. We’ve done it by diving deep into science and craft, developing, testing and fine-tuning 1000s of samples and 100s of possible versions. Formulated by our expert research team, our curated blends are tailor-made to ease you into the mood you crave. And they do it in a proprietary precision-rolled form called Leaflettes. Savor discretely when you want, how you want. With us, the choice is yours.   100% Natural Cannabis We use only 100% pure cannabis with no fillers, additives or pesticides, ever. We partner with sustainable growers in the far reaches of Northern California who care for their crops with integrity and expertise.   Blends Crafted to Perfection Instead of relying on a single cannabis strain, we curate our custom blends with precision — carefully balancing terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want.   Precision-Rolled Consistency We make our filtered Leaflettes with a proprietary technology that ensures uniformity across the board, from packing density to smoldering rates. That means, you can count on a consistent — and consistently great — experience every time.   Remarkably Smooth Draw Our proprietary filters increase airflow for a dramatically smooth and easy draw. They also remove potentially harmful solids like tar. And no worries, they’re nothing like regular cigarette filters. They enhance the experience, not detract from it.