Hybrid

Critical Cheese Pre-Roll 0.6g

by Coastal Cannabis Company

Hybrid

Critical Cheese Pre-Roll 0.6g by Coastal Cannabis Company

Critical Cheese

Critical Cheese
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Humulene
  Limonene

Critical Cheese by Dinafem is a sativa-dominant hybrid that borrows its genetics from Cheese and Critical Plus. This outstanding crossbreed is hardy, fast-flowering, and finishes with large, dense buds that are dripping with resinous oils. Critical Cheese has a pungent aroma that combines lemons, pine, and the sharp cheesy notes that have become the signature of Cheese varieties. The effects are immediate, uplifting, and euphoric. They are also known to make consumers talkative, which makes Critical Cheese a good choice for overcoming any social anxieties.

