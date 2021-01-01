Critical Cheese Pre-Roll 1g
by Coastal Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Critical Cheese Pre-Roll 1g by Coastal Cannabis Company
About this brand
Coastal Cannabis Company
About this strain
Critical Cheese
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Critical Cheese by Dinafem is a sativa-dominant hybrid that borrows its genetics from Cheese and Critical Plus. This outstanding crossbreed is hardy, fast-flowering, and finishes with large, dense buds that are dripping with resinous oils. Critical Cheese has a pungent aroma that combines lemons, pine, and the sharp cheesy notes that have become the signature of Cheese varieties. The effects are immediate, uplifting, and euphoric. They are also known to make consumers talkative, which makes Critical Cheese a good choice for overcoming any social anxieties.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.