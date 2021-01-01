 Loading…

Hybrid

Mandarin Dreams Pre-Roll 1g

by Coastal Cannabis Company

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Mandarin Dreams

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll. 

