 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. San Fernando Valley Pre-Roll 0.6g
Hybrid

San Fernando Valley Pre-Roll 0.6g

by Coastal Cannabis Company

Write a review
Coastal Cannabis Company Cannabis Pre-rolls San Fernando Valley Pre-Roll 0.6g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

San Fernando Valley Pre-Roll 0.6g by Coastal Cannabis Company

About this brand

Coastal Cannabis Company Logo

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review