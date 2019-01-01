About this product
Ancient OG by Coastal Sun Farm
About this strain
Ancient OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.