  Ancient OG Shatter 1g

by Coastal Sun Farm

About this strain

Ancient OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.

About this brand

Coastal Sun is an ecologically-minded farm management company in the Green Valley of Watsonville, California. We’re founded on the belief that Regenerative Agriculture and decentralized local food production is the only long-term viable alternative to current commercial production practices. Our mission is to grow healthy plants by making the most efficient use of the sun, air, water, and plant microbiome. We have designed a system of crop production that brings together cutting edge hydroponic technology with an organic nutrient delivery platform. Our Certified Organic farm is an example of how we can harness the power of biology to drive photosynthesis and cultivate crops in small containers. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @coastalsunfarm.