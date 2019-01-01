 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Birthday Cake

by Coastal Sun Farm

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake by Coastal Sun Farm

Birthday Cake Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Birthday Cake Kush, also known as Wedding Cake or just Birthday Cake, is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

About this brand

Coastal Sun is an ecologically-minded farm management company in the Green Valley of Watsonville, California. We’re founded on the belief that Regenerative Agriculture and decentralized local food production is the only long-term viable alternative to current commercial production practices. Our mission is to grow healthy plants by making the most efficient use of the sun, air, water, and plant microbiome. We have designed a system of crop production that brings together cutting edge hydroponic technology with an organic nutrient delivery platform. Our Certified Organic farm is an example of how we can harness the power of biology to drive photosynthesis and cultivate crops in small containers. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @coastalsunfarm.