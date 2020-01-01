Coastal Sun is an ecologically-minded farm management company in the Green Valley of Watsonville, California. We’re founded on the belief that Regenerative Agriculture and decentralized local food production is the only long-term viable alternative to current commercial production practices. Our mission is to grow healthy plants by making the most efficient use of the sun, air, water, and plant microbiome. We have designed a system of crop production that brings together cutting edge hydroponic technology with an organic nutrient delivery platform. Our Certified Organic farm is an example of how we can harness the power of biology to drive photosynthesis and cultivate crops in small containers. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @coastalsunfarm.