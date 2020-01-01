 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Superglue

by Coastal Sun Farm

Coastal Sun Farm Cannabis Flower Superglue
Coastal Sun Farm Cannabis Flower Superglue

A pleasant mix of earthy, pine flavors that will leave you feeling just the right of social and mellow. Featuring 4% terpenes! Find Superglue near you. Visit our store locator at coastalsunfarm.com/find-us

Superglue

Superglue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

Coastal Sun is an ecologically-minded farm management company in the Green Valley of Watsonville, California. We’re founded on the belief that Regenerative Agriculture and decentralized local food production is the only long-term viable alternative to current commercial production practices. Our mission is to grow healthy plants by making the most efficient use of the sun, air, water, and plant microbiome. We have designed a system of crop production that brings together cutting edge hydroponic technology with an organic nutrient delivery platform. Our Certified Organic farm is an example of how we can harness the power of biology to drive photosynthesis and cultivate crops in small containers. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @coastalsunfarm.