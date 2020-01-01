 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Haze ELEV8 Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Cobra Extracts

About this product

Our award winning distillate cartridges are known for their flavor and potency.First place winner for best vape cartridge at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup. A balance of potency and flavor that is unparalleled. Our terpene profiles are completely proprietary and have been developed with consumers in mind. These distillate cartridges are available in variety of flavors. We are continuously improving and will continue to add additional strains on a regular basis.

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

About this brand

How we started Founded by a team of life long patients who are passionate about the bene ts of cannabis. After searching for many years and failing to nd a product that met our high standards, we decided that we needed to create something better. After a year of research and development our team, working with PhD Chemists, has developed a line of products that is unparalleled. Why Cobra? We are committed to delivering a premium line of cannabis products that elevate our patients’ lives. ​ We are scientists and engineers at heart that are constantly looking to enhance products and processes. We have a passion for using the art of continuous improvement to stay at the cutting edge of the industry.