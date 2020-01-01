 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Mendo Breath Shatter 1g

by Cobra Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. 

About this brand

Cobra Extracts Logo
How we started Founded by a team of life long patients who are passionate about the bene ts of cannabis. After searching for many years and failing to nd a product that met our high standards, we decided that we needed to create something better. After a year of research and development our team, working with PhD Chemists, has developed a line of products that is unparalleled. Why Cobra? We are committed to delivering a premium line of cannabis products that elevate our patients’ lives. ​ We are scientists and engineers at heart that are constantly looking to enhance products and processes. We have a passion for using the art of continuous improvement to stay at the cutting edge of the industry.