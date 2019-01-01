1:1 Active Extra Strength Muscle Salve - 200mg CBD & 200mg THC
About this product
Active Extra Strength Muscle Salve combines Cayenne and Menthol to invigorate the skin and body. Lobelia and Devil’s Claw are incorporated to ease and relieve tired muscles. The fresh aroma of Pine and Rosemary essential oils revive and stimulate.
About this brand
Coda Signature
In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis. With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.