Coda Signature cannabis Chocolate on a Spoon is the perfect accompaniment to the warm crackle of a fire or melted over cold, rich ice cream. Whether you are curling up under a cozy blanket or cooling off after a hot summer day, simply melt the Chocolate on a Spoon into a warm liquid of your choosing, or melt with gentle heat to drizzle over ice cream. Any way you choose to indulge, Chocolate on a Spoon will satisfy your chocolate craving.
