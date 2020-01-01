Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
The Body Essential Symphony Bath Bombs orchestrate the rich effect of cannabis with our unique oil blends to provide a total body experience. Simply drop a single bath bomb into a warm bath, submerge yourself, breathe deeply, and let the effervescent experience wash over you. We offer three scents Uplift, Balance, and Calm.
