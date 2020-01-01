 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Uplift Bath Bomb - 15 mg CBD & 15 mg THC

Uplift Bath Bomb - 15 mg CBD & 15 mg THC

by Coda Signature

Write a review
Coda Signature Topicals Lubricants & Oils Uplift Bath Bomb - 15 mg CBD & 15 mg THC

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Body Essential Symphony Bath Bombs orchestrate the rich effect of cannabis with our unique oil blends to provide a total body experience. Simply drop a single bath bomb into a warm bath, submerge yourself, breathe deeply, and let the effervescent experience wash over you. We offer three scents Uplift, Balance, and Calm.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Coda Signature Logo
In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis. With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.