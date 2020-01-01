 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon OG
Hybrid

Lemon OG

by Cold Brook Cannabis

Write a review
Cold Brook Cannabis Cannabis Flower Lemon OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon OG

Lemon OG

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

Cold Brook Cannabis Logo
Store in Maine that also produces their own cannabis.