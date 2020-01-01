Cookie Dawg is a combination of two great flavors—GSC and the legendary strain Chemdog (aka Chemdawg). Cookie Dawg is an indica-dominant cultivar that's high in THC, producing intense relaxation in some consumers, followed by sedation and appetite; it’s for veteran tokers. Cookie Dawg has a complex, savory aroma combining the complex sweet, toasted smell and taste of Cookies, with the biting, chemical pineyness of Chemdog. This scrumptious strain is savory, with a chemmy fuel finish. Many growers have sought to combine the much-hyped Cookies and Chemdog, so look out for name variants like Dawg Cookie, and Dog Cookies, as well as offspring like Lemon Dog Cookies, Purple Cookie Dawg, and Watermelon Cookie Dawg. Woof!