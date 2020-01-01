 Loading…
  5. Grape God Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Grape God Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Cold Creek Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Grape God

Grape God
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed. 

