Lemon Ice by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain created from Lemon Haze x Afghani. This collision of opposites creates a unique strain with columnar bud structures that adapts well to “sea of green” growing methods. The strain is also known for its furry buds knotted with pistils and a spicy, citrus-forward aroma. Lemon Ice does have a longer than average flowering time of 75-85 days, but patient gardeners are rewarded with a more than generous yield. Ripper Seeds defines the effects as “bearable,” which translates to “mind your dosage” as strong sativa effects can be hard to handle for those prone to anxiety.