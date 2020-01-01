 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. I-95 Cookies Diamonds 1g
Hybrid

I-95 Cookies Diamonds 1g

by Cold Smoke Concentrates

Write a review
Cold Smoke Concentrates Concentrates Solvent I-95 Cookies Diamonds 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

I-95

I-95

I-95 is deep hybrid cut bred from Triangle Kush and a Legend OG x Stardawg IX2 hybrid by Money Mike of Top Dawg Genetics. This strain is known to produce dense, light green buds covered in glistening trichomes, and it offers balanced physical and mental effects. I-95's terpene profile is a pungent bouquet of diesel fuel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. This strain is grown by Canna Organix in Washington state. 

 

About this brand

Cold Smoke Concentrates Logo