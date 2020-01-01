Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Dutch Queen is a hybrid strain bred by Buddy Boy Farms in Washington. A cross between Dutch Treat and Space Queen, Dutch Queen inherits a sweet pine aroma with subtle fruity highlights. The sativa in her promises a light, uplifting euphoria that helps you find energy and focus. Replacing stress with a sense of elevated bliss, Dutch Queen is perfect for unwinding or unraveling bad moods any time of the day.