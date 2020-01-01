 Loading…
  5. Dutch Queen Wax 1g
Hybrid

Dutch Queen Wax 1g

by Columbia River Reserve

About this strain

Dutch Queen

Dutch Queen

Dutch Queen is a hybrid strain bred by Buddy Boy Farms in Washington. A cross between Dutch Treat and Space Queen, Dutch Queen inherits a sweet pine aroma with subtle fruity highlights. The sativa in her promises a light, uplifting euphoria that helps you find energy and focus. Replacing stress with a sense of elevated bliss, Dutch Queen is perfect for unwinding or unraveling bad moods any time of the day. 

