We have combined three powerful ingredients to create a natural alternative for your pet’s needs. Crazy Bee Gone is full of terpene rich, full spectrum hemp extract. CBD is naturally occurring in hemp and can help calm your pet. The antimicrobial bee propolis straight from our hives helps ease allergies that may cause any irritability. We have also added medium chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil to help your pet easily absorb the tincture and support better overall digestion. And...to top it all off, Crazy Bee Gone comes in an irresistible vegetarian bacon flavor!
