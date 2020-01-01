 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Crazy Bee Gone - Pet Tincture

by Colorado Hemp Honey

We have combined three powerful ingredients to create a natural alternative for your pet’s needs. Crazy Bee Gone is full of terpene rich, full spectrum hemp extract. CBD is naturally occurring in hemp and can help calm your pet. The antimicrobial bee propolis straight from our hives helps ease allergies that may cause any irritability. We have also added medium chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil to help your pet easily absorb the tincture and support better overall digestion. And...to top it all off, Crazy Bee Gone comes in an irresistible vegetarian bacon flavor!

We always begin with pure, raw honey from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. As beekeepers we treat the hives with organic practices on residential land. This delicious honey is never cut with syrup. It is also strained and not filtered – which means our honey has trace amounts of pollen, wax, propolis, vitamins, minerals, and natural enzymes. Plenty of benefits await you already – even in its natural state! Next, we add our proprietary blend of full spectrum hemp extract. We grow our own hemp so that you can receive a blend of full spectrum hemp extract that is legal and safe. Our extractor uses a renewable extraction method to ensure you receive the full benefits of the entire hemp plant. This is the beauty of our whole foods approach! We infuse our honey with hemp extract which provides you with a delicious way to enjoy the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp.