About this product
We have paired raw honey and Colorado grown full spectrum hemp extract to create a superfood of the highest quality. The addition of organic ginger essential oil creates a fresh, cool, and slightly spicy essence that sharpens the mind and aids with digestion, muscle inflammation, and more. These infusions create synergies that surpass the benefits of consuming each food individually. Colorado Hemp Honey sticks are perfect for travel, hiking, camping, or strenuous exercise. Put one in your lunch to take the edge off of a busy day! *150 mg hemp extract in 10 sticks combined
