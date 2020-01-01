About this product
150 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract per 0.5oz BPA - free tube. Full Spectrum Hemp Extract: Colorado grown Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract contains naturally occurring Cannabinoids (such as CBD). It also contains other beneficial Terpenes and Phytonutrients including amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins (including B1, B2, B6, D, and E), fatty acids (including Omega 3 and 6). Beeswax: Natural moisturizer and skin softener. An emollient and a humectant, drawing moisture to the skin and sealing it in to soften and re-hydrate dry skin. Lavender: Calming, analgeisc, insect bites, blisters, boils and sunburn. Natural insect repellent. Peppermint: Analgesic, antiseptic and cooling. Coconut Oil: Active components include Monolaurin and Lauric fatty acid, both offer antibacterial and anti-fungal benefits. Arnica Montana: Used in homeopathic medicine as a treatment for bruises, sprains, rashes and supports inflammatory response. Apply directly to irritated area, avoid snout. Reapply as needed.
