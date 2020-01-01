About this product
We have combined three powerful ingredients to create a natural alternative. Colorado Hemp Honey Pet Tincture Hip 'N' Joint is full of terpene rich, full spectrum hemp extract. CBD is naturally occurring in hemp extract and these extracts are help calm and engage a healthy inflammatory response in your pet. The antimicrobial bee propolis straight from our hives helps ease allergies that may cause irritability. We have also added the medium chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil to help your pet easily absorb the tincture and support better overall digestion. And...to top it all off, Hip 'N' Joint comes in an irresistible salmon flavor!
