Enjoy pure and raw honey and full spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD in our 100 ct Mixed Flavors sticks. Each box contains 25 sticks each of the following Colorado Hemp Honey flavors: Tangerine Tranquility - calm, sleep, uplifting Lemon Stress Less - cleansing, uplifting, calm and sleep Ginger Soothe - digestive support, nausea, calm, balance and soothing Raw Relief - calm, balance, restore, layered benefits
