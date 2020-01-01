About this product
We have paired pure and raw honey and Colorado grown full spectrum hemp extract to create a superfood of the highest quality. Enjoy the taste of raw honey and an earthy hint of the hemp extract just so you know it is there! Colorado Hemp Honey sticks are perfect for travel, hiking, camping, or strenuous exercise. Put one in your lunch to take the edge off of a busy day! *150 mg of full spectrum hemp extract in 10 sticks combined
