We have paired pure and raw honey with Colorado grown full spectrum hemp extract to create a superfood of the highest quality. The addition of organic tangerine essential oil supercharges you with additional antioxidants and other benefits. These infusions create synergies that surpass the benefits of consuming each food individually. Colorado Hemp Honey sticks are perfect for travel, hiking, camping, or strenuous exercise. Put one in your lunch to take the edge off of a busy day! *150 mg of full spectrum hemp extract in 10 sticks combined
