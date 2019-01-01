Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Fruit Chews 25 MG CBD
$65.00MSRP
About this product
Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Fruit Chews are the ultimate in sweet chewy perfection. Infused with 25mg of CBD isolate. Available in watermelon, lemon, and apple. Your choice of 30 count or a 10 count trial. Zero THC, Non GMO, Vegan, All Natural, Preservative Free, A Made in Colorado Product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease. Keep out of direct sunlight. Contents will melt in high temperature environment. Suggested use: Take one 25 MG chew by mouth as needed to achieve desired result. Or dose at 1 MG per 10 lbs. Ingredients: CBD Isolate, sugar, light corn syrup, salt, vanilla), water, pectin, flavor, baking soda, citric acid.
