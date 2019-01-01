 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Gel Caps 25 MG CBD

Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Gel Caps 25 MG CBD

by Colorado Hemp Institute

Write a review
Colorado Hemp Institute Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Gel Caps 25 MG CBD

$65.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Gel Caps are a perfect choice if you do not like the taste of the Tinctures. 25 mg of high quality full spectrum hemp extract. Available in 30 count and a 10 count trial. Non GMO, All Natural, Preservative Free, A Made in Colorado Product. Serving Size: 1 Gel cap daily Ingredients: High quality full spectrum hemp extract, MCT oil, purified water, gelatin, glycerin These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Colorado Hemp Institute Logo
Colorado Hemp Institute is a multi-faceted organization with a emphasis on providing solutions in regards to the medical benefits of hemp. The company is a complete seed to sale facility in that it grows hemp, manufactures a variety of retail products, sells clones, and provides educational opportunities to the public so that they have a better understanding of the many benefits of CBD and hemp related products. The company is developing what is believed to be the first medical treatment center and research facility of its type in the United States with plans for an assisted living center, medical day spa, clinic, organic restaurant, extraction facility, on-site lab testing, and much more.