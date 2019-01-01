Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Tinctures in MCT Oil
$65.00MSRP
About this product
Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Tinctures in MCT Oil Our new and improved tinctures come in organic MCT oil and have a mild taste vs. our traditional tinctures. High Quality Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Available in 3 strengths 500 MG (This is our recommended starter product for everyone), 1000 MG, and 2500 MG. Serving Size: 1 dropper full or 30 drops. Servings per bottle: 1 fl. oz. 30. Amount per serving: 500 MG 16 MG hemp extract, 1000 MG 33 MG, and 2500 MG 83 MG. Ingredients: Pure full spectrum CBD hemp extract in organic MCT oil. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children, Do not use if safety seal is damaged or missing. Do not be refrigerated after opening. Directions: Shake well before use. Place drops under tongue, hold until absorbed. Or add to any drink. Suggested Use: Start low and go slow. For more dosage information please read our dosage information and our FAQ's.
