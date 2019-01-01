 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Tinctures in MCT Oil

Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Tinctures in MCT Oil

by Colorado Hemp Institute

Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Tinctures in MCT Oil Our new and improved tinctures come in organic MCT oil and have a mild taste vs. our traditional tinctures. High Quality Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Available in 3 strengths 500 MG (This is our recommended starter product for everyone), 1000 MG, and 2500 MG. Serving Size: 1 dropper full or 30 drops. Servings per bottle: 1 fl. oz. 30. Amount per serving: 500 MG 16 MG hemp extract, 1000 MG 33 MG, and 2500 MG 83 MG. Ingredients: Pure full spectrum CBD hemp extract in organic MCT oil. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children, Do not use if safety seal is damaged or missing. Do not be refrigerated after opening. Directions:  Shake well before use. Place drops under tongue, hold until absorbed. Or add to any drink. Suggested Use: Start low and go slow. For more dosage information please read our dosage information and our FAQ's.

Colorado Hemp Institute is a multi-faceted organization with a emphasis on providing solutions in regards to the medical benefits of hemp. The company is a complete seed to sale facility in that it grows hemp, manufactures a variety of retail products, sells clones, and provides educational opportunities to the public so that they have a better understanding of the many benefits of CBD and hemp related products. The company is developing what is believed to be the first medical treatment center and research facility of its type in the United States with plans for an assisted living center, medical day spa, clinic, organic restaurant, extraction facility, on-site lab testing, and much more.