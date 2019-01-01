Colorado Hemp Instiute CBD™ Spa Collection Lotion
$55.00MSRP
About this product
Colorado Hemp Instiute CBD™ Spa Collection Lotion Available in 3000 MG for a limited time only! Available scents: lavender lemon and citrus basil Ingredients: Water, Sunflower Oil, Shea Butter, Emulsifying Wax, Stearic Acid, Vitamin E, Fragrance, Preservative, Hemp Extract Directions for Use: Apply to affected area as needed. For topical use only. Keep out of direct sunlight. Contents will melt in high temperature environment. Formulated especially for Colorado Hemp Institute by Zoe Life Soapworks, Rifle, CO These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children, Do not use if safety seal is damaged or missing.
