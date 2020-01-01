Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
BLUE DREAM x NINA LIMONE - Sativa - THC Approx: 28% - 8-10 Weeks The sativa side of Blue Dream is explored in this Nina cros. The shorter, earlier finish pheno has very dense buds. The longer day, taller pheno has more hazy characteristics. A motivating high with nice sustain.
