Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
K-47 x GUPTA KUSH - HYBRID - Approx THC: 22% - Flower in 8-9 Weeks An amazing Sativa-leaning hybrid featuring a very old and treasured cut of AK-47 (mix of Mexican, Thai, Colombian, Afghani) crossed with our Gupta Kush. The funky earth-musk-spice of the AK-47 is made even sweeter with OGK, for a motivating head high and pleasant body buzz.
