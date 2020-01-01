Breeders and purveyors of top-quality Colorado cannabis seeds. At Colorado Seed Inc., we have been breeding connoisseur strains for commercial production since 2008 and we are excited to share our labor of love with fellow gardening enthusiasts. Our licensed seeds were born free in Boulder, Colorado in the heart of the marijuana industry. They have been developed through an intensive breeding program designed for the high expectations and high volume requirements of the medical and recreational dispensary markets. Whether you’re growing for yourself or your dispensary, a few plants or thousands, we provide you with expertly sourced and highly crafted genetics that will add unique and boutique quality cannabis strains to your collection. Our seeds are available at recreational dispensaries throughout Colorado.